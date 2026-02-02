Ludhiana:Truck driver dies of electrocution as trolley hits high-tension wire

A truck driver was electrocuted to death late Saturday night after his 16-tyre trolley came in contact with 11 kV high-tension power lines and a roadside transformer on Gill Road, sparking a massive blaze that incited panic among residents, officials said on Sunday. The truck that came in contact with the high-tension wire on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The incident occurred when the heavy vehicle, reportedly after taking a wrong turn, veered out of control and brushed against overhead high-voltage lines. The contact instantly transmitted a powerful electric surge through the truck, triggering an intense fire that rapidly consumed the vehicle, leaving little time for intervention.

Sadar police station SHO Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal said the driver, identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, attempted to flee the cabin in an effort to save himself. “During this attempt, he came into contact with the live current passing through the vehicle and suffered a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot before any assistance could be rendered,” Dhaliwal added.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, while investigations continue to ascertain further details.

The blaze also caused temporary disruption of electricity supply in nearby localities, creating additional distress. Maninder Kumar, executive engineer (XEN), Lalton Kalan, said, “Preliminary findings indicate the driver lost control after the wrong turn, causing the trolley to strike the 11 kV lines. While the incident cut off power for nearly three hours, no significant damage to infrastructure was reported.The supply was restored by midnight.”