Ludhiana: Two arrested for Nepal man’s murder

A day after a Nepalese man was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in Giaspura by a group of assailants, the division number 6 police arrested two of the accused on Monday. The police have identified two more accused while around 15 of their aides are yet to be identified. According to the police, the accused have a history of executing thefts. They suspected that Kishan Thapa knew about their crimes and that he had passed the information to local residents. The accused in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Lalit Kumar of Satguru Nagar and Raju Rana of Jain Colony of Daba Road. The police have recovered a motorcycle and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime from their possession. The accused who have been identified are Khan, alias Mohammad Javed Khan, and Shivam Rajpoot.

The police revealed that the accused had made deadly weapons by attaching a gear spool on an iron rod through welding. The police have recovered a couple of such weapons from the spot. Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 6 police station, said the police arrested the accused on Sunday night from Sherpur Chowk following a tip-off when they were trying to escape from the city to avoid arrest.

The inspector added that the police have registered an FIR against the accused following a statement recorded by Seeta Devi, sister of the victim.

Seeta Devi, in her complaint, stated that an acquaintance, Deepak Dubey, informed her on Saturday night that a group of assailants were attacking her brother Kishan Thapa in Mohalla Hargobind Nagar of Giaspura. She rushed to the spot immediately. She found her brother lying unconscious in a pool of blood and rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Recalling the horror, Sameer Thapa, a friend of the victim, said the accused turned up in the colony riding different bikes. Laced with sharp-edged weapons, the assailants launched an attack on Kishan Thapa, who fled and took shelter in labourers’ quarters. The accused followed him and hacked him to death.

Further, the SHO added that a manhunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. The police have already slapped Sections 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly for offences committed in prosecution of their common object) and 191 (3) (rioting, specifically when deadly weapons or items likely to cause death are involved) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

Local residents said Kishan Thapa had indulged in a spat with the accused on Saturday. The accused left the spot and returned after two hours with their aides to kill him.