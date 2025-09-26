Ludhiana: Two district govt colleges get regular principals

After months of uncertainty, two government colleges in the district have finally received regular principals, bringing much-needed relief to students and staff. Government College (East) and Sanmati Government Science and Research College, Jagraon, which had been functioning under the temporary care of the principal of Government College for Girls, now have their own dedicated heads. Government College (East), home to over 1,150 students, had been without a principal since April. (HT Photo)

Government College (East), home to over 1,150 students, had been without a principal since April following the retirement of former head Deepak Chopra in March. This year, the college introduced new science courses and required focused supervision to manage the expansion.

The situation at Government College, Jagraon, was equally difficult. With more than 500 students, the institution had been relying on Suman Lata, principal of Government College for Girls, who was simultaneously managing Government College (East). For months, she had been handling responsibilities of three colleges.

The higher education department has now appointed Jasreet Kaur, associate professor at Government College, Sector-42, Chandigarh, as the principal of Government College (East). Similarly, Gurjinder Kaur, associate professor at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, has been given charge of Government College, Jagraon.

However, the problem of vacant leadership persists. Government College, Machhiwara, with more than 1,000 students, is still functioning without a regular principal. Since May, Gursharnjit Singh Sandhu, principal of SCD Government College, has been holding additional charge, managing two institutions simultaneously. Government College, Sidhsar, too, continues to operate without a regular head.

Educationists warn that such prolonged vacancies hurt academic and administrative efficiency. The issue has already drawn criticism in the past, when SCD Government College itself remained without a principal for months.

Meanwhile, the higher education department has also filled vacancies in other districts. Colleges in Kotakapura, Jadla, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mansa, Patiala, Malerkotla, Kapurthala and Dholbaha have received regular principals.

Harpreet Singh Sudan, director of public instruction (higher education), had assured that the matter is being addressed and expressed confidence that all colleges will soon have regular principals in place.