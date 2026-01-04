Ludhiana: Two-wheeler theft racket busted in Khanna, 2 held

The Khanna police have busted a gang involved in stealing motorcycles and scooters, uncovering a well-organised racket that dismantled stolen two-wheelers at a clandestine warehouse along the Doraha canal. Dismantled parts of nearly 100 vehicles were recovered during the operation, police said on Saturday. Police said the stolen vehicles were lifted from multiple locations, including Khanna, Doraha, Payal, Sirhind and Machhiwara Sahib. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said that SHO Sandeep Kumar of City police station, Khanna, received a tip-off about an organised gang behind a spate of two-wheeler thefts in the region. Acting on the input, the police launched an operation and arrested Avtar Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Bilaan Wali Chhappri in Khanna. During questioning, the accused led the police to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, which exposed the scale of the gang’s activities.

According to police, further interrogation revealed that the accused had set up a secret warehouse near the Doraha canal, where stolen motorcycles and scooters were brought, dismantled and sold as spare parts. A raid at the site led to the seizure of a large cache of dismantled components, including wheels, engines and other valuable parts of around 100 two-wheelers.

DSP Vinod Kumar said preliminary investigations indicate that the gang may have been involved in more than 100 vehicle thefts. “We are now working to trace the supply chain of the stolen spare parts and identify the buyers,” he said.

Police officials said raids are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang and further recoveries are likely in the coming days.