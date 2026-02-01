Ludhiana: Woman lawyer’s friend booked for abetment to suicide

Nearly 25 days after a woman lawyer was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Division Number 7 police on Friday booked her friend, Jagdish Singh, a resident of Akalia village in Mansa district, for abetment to suicide. Singh is also a labour union leader, police said. A friend of the deceased had earlier told the police that the woman was deeply disturbed in recent days. (HT Photo)

The 25-year-old advocate was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tajpur Road on January 5. She was a native of Ralla village in Mansa district and had been living in a rented accommodation in Ludhiana with the accused.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the woman’s possession, in which the names of Jagdish Singh and another woman were mentioned.

Investigating officer ASI Krishan Lal said an FIR had been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of the victim’s mother. “The role of the accused is being probed thoroughly and he will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

According to the family, the woman had shifted to Ludhiana about one-and-a-half years ago and was practising as a lawyer, primarily handling cases related to labour rights. During this period, she came in contact with Jagdish Singh, who is stated to be a union leader, and the two began living together.

The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was under severe mental stress after the accused allegedly started living with another woman, which led to frequent disputes between the two. The family also expressed suspicion over the contents of the suicide note and maintained that she did not take the extreme step on her own.

However, a friend of the deceased had earlier told the police that the woman was deeply disturbed in recent days and may have ended her life due to personal distress.

ASI Krishan Lal said a detailed investigation was carried out before invoking charges of abetment to suicide, nearly 25 days after the incident. “A probe is underway to establish the sequence of events and fix responsibility,” he added.