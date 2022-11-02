Ludhiana administration begins crackdown on drugs after identifying 48 hotspots
In what can be seen as the dark side of the largest district in the state and its financial capital, as many as 48 hotspots within Ludhiana’s city bounds — where prevalence of drugs and presence of drug peddlers and addicts found is the highest
The areas, mostly lying in densely populated parts of the city, have been identified based on the police’s survey on the number of drug-related cases reported from each area and the feedback received from the general public.
In wake of the same, the Ludhiana administration and the police on Wednesday launched a month-long mass-level awareness campaign against drug abuse in collaboration with civil society, industry, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations and others.
Speaking of the same, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, in a press conference, said that the sensitisation drive against drug menace through school and college students, private health institutions, and industries would be ensured in every nook and corner of the city. They also assured of tightening the noose on alleged drug peddlers.
Highlighting the 48 drug hotspots identified in the city, where special emphasis would be given, they officials said prevention and enforcement activities will be carried out by involving the masses in the areas.
“Health institutions would also hold special medical camps to offer treatment and counselling services to the drug dependents. Reformed drug dependents will also deliver lectures and share their stories to motivate others to shun drugs and contribute for socio-economic development of the state,” Sharma said.
Malik said that a 360-degree approach was being adopted jointly by the civil and police administration in association with civil society in a bid to eliminate drugs. She appealed to the public to partake in the anti-drugs campaign.
Sharma, meanwhile, said that special teams had already been formed to take action against drug peddlers and station head officers were being directed to keep a vigil in troubled areas.
List of hotspots
1 Nali Mohalla
2 Mohalla Habib Ganj
3 Islam Ganj
4 Bagh Sufiya
5 Amarpura
6 Dhoka
7 Chawni
8 Kila
9 Ghati Balmik
10 Peru Banda
11 Chitti Colony
12 Bawa Colony
13 Basti Mani Singh
14 Kot Mangal Singh
15 Gurpal Nagar
16 Guru Gobind Singh Nagar
17 Suraj Nagar
18 Basant Nagar
19 Sat Guru Nagar
20 Butahri
21 Lalto Khurad
22 CRPF Colony
23 Prem Colony
24 Sunet
25 Barewal
26 Rishi Nagar
27 Kapil Park
28 Malikpur
29 Jassian road
30 Talwandi Kalan
31 Rajapur
32 Manjit Nagar
33 New Kundan Puri
34 Ambedkar Nagar
35 Manohar Nagar
36 Abdulpura Basti
37 Chaunta
38 Bazigar Basti (Sandhra)
39 Ghora Colony
40 Gobingarh
41Sarpanch Colony
42 Bazigar Basti (Kandyana)
43 Boothgarh
44 Model Colony
45 EWS Colony
46 Sanjay Gandhi Colony
47 Bihar Colony
48 Mayapuri