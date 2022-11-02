Ludhiana administration begins crackdown on drugs after identifying 48 hotspots

In what can be seen as the dark side of the largest district in the state and its financial capital, as many as 48 hotspots within Ludhiana’s city bounds — where prevalence of drugs and presence of drug peddlers and addicts found is the highest

The areas, mostly lying in densely populated parts of the city, have been identified based on the police’s survey on the number of drug-related cases reported from each area and the feedback received from the general public.

Area-wise breakdown (HT )

In wake of the same, the Ludhiana administration and the police on Wednesday launched a month-long mass-level awareness campaign against drug abuse in collaboration with civil society, industry, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations and others.

Speaking of the same, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, in a press conference, said that the sensitisation drive against drug menace through school and college students, private health institutions, and industries would be ensured in every nook and corner of the city. They also assured of tightening the noose on alleged drug peddlers.

Highlighting the 48 drug hotspots identified in the city, where special emphasis would be given, they officials said prevention and enforcement activities will be carried out by involving the masses in the areas.

“Health institutions would also hold special medical camps to offer treatment and counselling services to the drug dependents. Reformed drug dependents will also deliver lectures and share their stories to motivate others to shun drugs and contribute for socio-economic development of the state,” Sharma said.

Malik said that a 360-degree approach was being adopted jointly by the civil and police administration in association with civil society in a bid to eliminate drugs. She appealed to the public to partake in the anti-drugs campaign.

Sharma, meanwhile, said that special teams had already been formed to take action against drug peddlers and station head officers were being directed to keep a vigil in troubled areas.

List of hotspots

1 Nali Mohalla

2 Mohalla Habib Ganj

3 Islam Ganj

4 Bagh Sufiya

5 Amarpura

6 Dhoka

7 Chawni

8 Kila

9 Ghati Balmik

10 Peru Banda

11 Chitti Colony

12 Bawa Colony

13 Basti Mani Singh

14 Kot Mangal Singh

15 Gurpal Nagar

16 Guru Gobind Singh Nagar

17 Suraj Nagar

18 Basant Nagar

19 Sat Guru Nagar

20 Butahri

21 Lalto Khurad

22 CRPF Colony

23 Prem Colony

24 Sunet

25 Barewal

26 Rishi Nagar

27 Kapil Park

28 Malikpur

29 Jassian road

30 Talwandi Kalan

31 Rajapur

32 Manjit Nagar

33 New Kundan Puri

34 Ambedkar Nagar

35 Manohar Nagar

36 Abdulpura Basti

37 Chaunta

38 Bazigar Basti (Sandhra)

39 Ghora Colony

40 Gobingarh

41Sarpanch Colony

42 Bazigar Basti (Kandyana)

43 Boothgarh

44 Model Colony

45 EWS Colony

46 Sanjay Gandhi Colony

47 Bihar Colony

48 Mayapuri