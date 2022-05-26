Lukewarm response to suggestions portal: DGSE woos school heads with revamp promises

: With the aim to motivate the school heads in the state to register their suggestions at the special portal launched for them by the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on May 10, the director general, school education (DGSE), Pradeep Aggarwal extended the submission date until May 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, school heads were asked to submit their suggestions till May 20.

In his communication addressed to all the district education officers (DEO’s) and block primary education officers in the state, the DGSE spoke of revamping those schools on priority, where school heads would register their suggestions.

He asked all DEO’s and BPEO’s to motivate the school heads/principles for the same.

“Those school heads who will submit their suggestions at the portal will get preference for other important future initiatives to be taken by the state education department. Moreover, their schools will be considered first for the modernising operations there.” the communiqué from the DGSE read.

The suggestion portal has evoked a mixed response from school heads so far.

A principal, sharing his reservations, said the suggestions can backfire, adding, “There are numerous problems which are required to be resolved on the priority basis. The Government first of all needs to pull its own socks and provide required infrastructure to the schools.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The latest enrolment policy initiated by the state government forcing schools to increase the enrolment without providing basic resources to accommodate such a humongous strength in the classrooms needs to be changed. The Government would not do that in order to get the funds from the Union Government on the basis of heavy enrolment,” the principal further said.

He added that if the government really wished to develop the state’s schools on the lines of the ‘Delhi Model’, they should focus more on transparency and resources.

“Submitting this suggestion can backfire as it may not go down well with many officials,” he added.

Another school principal, Davinder Singh Chhina, however, appreciated the government for launching the portal and for seeking suggestions from the school heads

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This will help in holistic growth of the students. If the department will facilitate its educators, the students will do wonders too. There is no scarcity of talent in our students but they need to be equipped and supported by the department so that they can shine and get laurels for the country,” Chhina added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON