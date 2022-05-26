Lukewarm response to suggestions portal: DGSE woos school heads with revamp promises
: With the aim to motivate the school heads in the state to register their suggestions at the special portal launched for them by the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on May 10, the director general, school education (DGSE), Pradeep Aggarwal extended the submission date until May 31.
Earlier, school heads were asked to submit their suggestions till May 20.
In his communication addressed to all the district education officers (DEO’s) and block primary education officers in the state, the DGSE spoke of revamping those schools on priority, where school heads would register their suggestions.
He asked all DEO’s and BPEO’s to motivate the school heads/principles for the same.
“Those school heads who will submit their suggestions at the portal will get preference for other important future initiatives to be taken by the state education department. Moreover, their schools will be considered first for the modernising operations there.” the communiqué from the DGSE read.
The suggestion portal has evoked a mixed response from school heads so far.
A principal, sharing his reservations, said the suggestions can backfire, adding, “There are numerous problems which are required to be resolved on the priority basis. The Government first of all needs to pull its own socks and provide required infrastructure to the schools.”
“The latest enrolment policy initiated by the state government forcing schools to increase the enrolment without providing basic resources to accommodate such a humongous strength in the classrooms needs to be changed. The Government would not do that in order to get the funds from the Union Government on the basis of heavy enrolment,” the principal further said.
He added that if the government really wished to develop the state’s schools on the lines of the ‘Delhi Model’, they should focus more on transparency and resources.
“Submitting this suggestion can backfire as it may not go down well with many officials,” he added.
Another school principal, Davinder Singh Chhina, however, appreciated the government for launching the portal and for seeking suggestions from the school heads
“This will help in holistic growth of the students. If the department will facilitate its educators, the students will do wonders too. There is no scarcity of talent in our students but they need to be equipped and supported by the department so that they can shine and get laurels for the country,” Chhina added.
Chitkara University organises camp for NSS volunteers from across India
The department of National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, with support from the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and NSS Regional Directorate, Chandigarh, organised a week-long National Integration Camp on its campus. The camp started with a grand inaugural ceremony where the chief guest was professor Arvind, vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala. State NSS officers from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and vice-chancellor of Chitkara University, Archana Mantri, were also present on the occasion.
Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event
Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women's 60 age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45 age group. Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh.
Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence. Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila's parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga. Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
