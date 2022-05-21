Lying neglected for many years, Sahir Ludhianvi’s ancestral house and govt resort at Amaltas village set to get a facelift

The ancestral house of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the government resort at Amaltas village on National Highway (NH- 44), also known as Oasis, are set to get a new lease of life with the aim to promote tourism in the state.

While confirming this, Punjab minister for tourism and culture affairs Harjot Singh Bains said that the properties have been lying in a state of neglect for many years due to the apathy of successive governments.

A tourism department official said they are preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for the restoration of both properties and the work will begin after the budget is approved. He added that the culture and tourism department is planning to throw open the resort by the end of this year. The arachnological department is being consulted regarding the restoration of Ludhianvi’s house, said the official.

It was in 2009 that the then Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided to close down the government resort in Amaltas and lease it out to a private company.

However, the state tourism ministry’s ambitious plan hit a roadblock as the resort land belonged to the forest department and any construction or possession by a private company on it was deemed a violation of rules and regulations. The government had also tried to acquire more land adjoining the resort, but to no avail.

Bains said that it is a splendid property from the tourism point of view, but the SAD government closed it down because of their vested interest.

Vijay Joshi, former assistant manager of the resort, said that at the time that it was closed down, the government used to earn an estimated annual profit of ₹1 crore from it. Besides revenue generation, 35 regular and contract employees were working there at the time, said Joshi.

Kuldip Khaira, a social activist, said the resort is located close to the Tiger Safari and Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Memorial, making it an ideal place of stay for tourists. “The Mattewara Forest is also located just a few kilometres away and its revival will likely give a fillip to eco-tourism as well,” said Khaira.

‘Ludhianvi’s old house must be preserved’

Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary of SCD Government College’s Alumni Association, of which Sahir Ludhianvi was also a student, said that the work to preserve the legendary poet’s old house near Jagraon Bridge area must be commenced immediately.

The park which has been named after iconic poet Sahir Ludhianavi at SCD Government College in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

He also demanded that an auditorium named after Ludhianvi be established at the college, which had been promised by the Punjab government earlier.

He lamented that the former chief minister (CM) Beant Singh had promised a cultural centre named after Ludhianvi in 1995 which was to come up at a cost of ₹65 lakh. But, the project remained on paper, said Goyal.