MACT awards 20.81 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident

The victim’s widow Rita, his three children and elderly mother had filed the petition for compensation before the MACT after his death in the road accident.
MACT awards 20.81 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident
Published on May 01, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded a compensation of 20.81 lakhs to the family of an employee of Chhatbir Zoo, who died in a road accident in 2019.

The tribunal on Thursday awarded 20,81,416 as compensation to the victim Jasvir Singh’s widow Rita, his three children and elderly mother with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation of the amount payable by respondents (driver, owner and insurer of the vehicle) whose liability shall be joint as well as several.

The claimants, from Bossar Kalan village, Patiala, had filed a petition against Rishi Kapoor from Rupnagar, who was driving the car, the vehicle’s owner Renu Kapoor and insurer- the New India Assurance Company Limited, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

It was stated that in April, 2019 at about 6:30 PM, Jasvir Singh was going from Chhatbir Zoo to D-Mart Store, Zirakpur on his motorcycle and was followed by Balbir Singh on a separate motorcycle.

When they were on the road leading from Shatabgarh to D-Mart Store, Zirakpur, a speeding car hit Jasvir’s bike and he received serious injuries. He was taken to civil hospital, Derabassi, immediately and was referred to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh but he died on the way.

Jasvir was employed in Chhatbir Zoo, Zirakpur, and was earning 12,000 per month. The family had sought compensation of 70 lakhs.

The owner and driver of the car stated that a false case is registered by the police in connivance with the claimants and termed the allegations made in the petition as false. The insurer stated that the driver has violated the terms and conditions of the insurance policy and has not given any information of the alleged accident to the insurer.

It added that the driver was not holding a valid and effective driving license.

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

