MACT awards ₹ 20.81 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident
: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded a compensation of ₹ 20.81 lakhs to the family of an employee of Chhatbir Zoo, who died in a road accident in 2019.
The tribunal on Thursday awarded ₹ 20,81,416 as compensation to the victim Jasvir Singh’s widow Rita, his three children and elderly mother with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation of the amount payable by respondents (driver, owner and insurer of the vehicle) whose liability shall be joint as well as several.
The claimants, from Bossar Kalan village, Patiala, had filed a petition against Rishi Kapoor from Rupnagar, who was driving the car, the vehicle’s owner Renu Kapoor and insurer- the New India Assurance Company Limited, Sector 17, Chandigarh.
It was stated that in April, 2019 at about 6:30 PM, Jasvir Singh was going from Chhatbir Zoo to D-Mart Store, Zirakpur on his motorcycle and was followed by Balbir Singh on a separate motorcycle.
When they were on the road leading from Shatabgarh to D-Mart Store, Zirakpur, a speeding car hit Jasvir’s bike and he received serious injuries. He was taken to civil hospital, Derabassi, immediately and was referred to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh but he died on the way.
Jasvir was employed in Chhatbir Zoo, Zirakpur, and was earning 12,000 per month. The family had sought compensation of ₹70 lakhs.
The owner and driver of the car stated that a false case is registered by the police in connivance with the claimants and termed the allegations made in the petition as false. The insurer stated that the driver has violated the terms and conditions of the insurance policy and has not given any information of the alleged accident to the insurer.
It added that the driver was not holding a valid and effective driving license.
-
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
-
UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover
Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday. Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102. Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female.
-
New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities
Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward. “To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.
-
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
-
Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana's Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat. A farmer from Charkhi Dadri, Raveen Sangwan, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity. President of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar's Uklana, Sandeep Bithmara, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
