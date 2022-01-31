Madhya Pradesh tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on tempo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

A tourist from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was killed and three co-passengers were injured after a boulder fell off a hill and hit their vehicle in the Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

SSP, traffic, national highways, Shabir Malik said, “On Sunday, at about 2 pm, a Tempo Traveler (JK 21A/ 1503), on its way to Jammu from Srinagar, was hit by a big boulder at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district. The boulder fell off a hill and hit the vehicle injuring four tourists.”

“One of them succumbed to his injuries at district hospital, Ramban, while three others were referred to Jammu for treatment,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Yashvardhan Thakur, 23, of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Injured were also identified as Vivek Thakur, 25, Sanjay Thakur, 50, and Vanesh, 20, all from Jabalpur.

The SSP said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs and private cars shall be allowed from Srinagar and Jammu on Monday.

However, the cut off timing shall be 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota and 8 am to 1 pm from Jakheni in Udhampur and 8 am to 1 pm from Navyug Tunnel on Qazigund side.

No vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timings.

“Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, HMVs shall be allowed from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on NH44,” said the official.

“Security forces are advised and requested not to ply against advisory in view of traffic congestion on the Jammu-Srinagar highway,” said Malik.

People are advised to undertake journeys on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from traffic control units.