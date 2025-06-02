New Delhi, For Krishnan and his family, who lived in now-demolished Madrasi Camp in Delhi for years, the Sunlight Ashram is now their new home, not by choice, but out of desperation. Madrasi Camp demolished, displaced families take shelter in ashrams

"We had no option but to shift to the ashram. My workplace is nearby and moving someplace far away would mean losing work," Krishnan said.

His house at the slum clusters near Barapullah Bridge was reduced to rubble in a demolition drive carried out by civic authorities following a Delhi High Court order.

After losing his home, Krishnan is now facing multiple challenges finding a shelter, high rent and deposit.

"We are trying to find a place, but with high deposits and rent, it is difficult. The ashram that once charged ₹4,000 is now asking for ₹8,000," he said.

The demolition of the decades-old slum cluster has displaced around 370 working-class families, many of whom have taken temporary refuge in ashrams and community shelters.

Prasanth, a driver who has lived in Madrasi Camp for 60 years, said over 150 people have moved into nearby ashrams.

"I raised my family here. Now, seven of us are squeezed into one room. We didn’t expect to lose everything so suddenly," he said.

Residents and activists have urged the government to ensure proper rehabilitation before carrying out such eviction drives. While 189 families have been found eligible for government flats in Narela, many others claim they have been left out without clear answers.

A list of eligible families was issued on April 12. On May 30, officials informed residents that trucks would be stationed at Barapullah Bridge to help them shift to Narela flats from May 31 to June 1.

Sumidhi said her pregnant daughter is among those left without a new home.

"We were told we would be given homes, but we haven’t been allotted anything. Where do we go now?" asked Sumidhi who had been living in the camp for 30 years.

South East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said the demolition was conducted as part of an anti-encroachment drive directed by the Delhi High Court.

“The narrowing of the Barapullah drain made cleaning difficult and led to flooding during monsoons. This operation was necessary,” he said.

He confirmed that 370 homes were demolished and 189 families found eligible for relocation. The drive was carried out with assistance from the PWD, DUSIB, Revenue Department, and Delhi Police.

