Mahajan Sabha Trust hosts welfare campaign in Panchkula

The Mahajan Sabha charitable trust organised a campaign on December 21 in Panchkula to highlight the urgent need to protect underprivileged minors and young girls, while also supporting women living with minimal resources. During the event, the trust’s President, Navdeep Mahajan, emphasised their ongoing commitment to uplifting marginalised groups and providing the necessary facilities to ensure a better quality of life. The event saw significant participation from women members who attended alongside their families (HT Photo)

In alignment with this mission, the trust held a general house meeting that drew over 250 members of the Mahajan community from Panchkula and its surrounding areas. To make the gathering both engaging and impactful, Mahajan integrated the core message of social responsibility with various games and events.

The event saw significant participation from women members who attended alongside their families. Mahajan also stressed that the trust requires its own building and for which they requested the chief minister of Haryana to allot them a decent plot from the government quota. He further said that by handing their own premises, the trust shall put in much more resources to devote hugely towards the social causes. He further informed attendees that the trust is already registered with NITI Aayog, Government of India.

Participants included Kanchan Mahajan, Prem Bhushan, Arvind Mahajan, Munish Gupta, Kush Mahajan, Sandeep Mahajan, Vinay Mahajan, Manu, RC Gupta, Aman Mahajan, Naresh Mahajan, Tarsem Mahajan, Vir Anil Kunal, Col DP Gupta, Col RL Gupta, Col Rajesh Mahajan, Col Anil Kabotra, Aruna Kumari, Nirmal Mahajan, Ritu Mahajan, Neha Mahajan, Jyotika Mahajan, Renu Mahajan, Manju Mahajan, Dr Nidhi, Dr Aashima, Dr Mohit, Dr Rama, and Dr Sandeep Mahajan, among many others who took an active part in discussions.

The meeting featured prizes for participants, including a trip to Goa awarded to Preeti Mahajan. Additionally, seven members of the Mahajan community who have surpassed 92 years of age were honoured with lifetime achievement awards.