Maharana Pratap’s statue vandalised in Gurdaspur

AMRITSAR: Some miscreants vandalised a statue of Maharana Pratap in Kahnuwan town of Gurdaspur district on his birth anniversary.

The statue was found vandalised when some persons reached there to clean the place to mark the birth anniversary. “I condemn this act of violence. I urge the Punjab chief minister to take the issue of vandalism seriously,” Qadian Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, disclosing this incident on the social media.

He said: “There has been a series of incidents that have been carried out in a planned manner to harm the hard-earned social peace in Punjab. From the violence in Patiala to Khalistani flags outside the HP assembly to vandalising statue of Maharana Pratap, there is larger conspiracy here that must be investigated. The worrying trend of attacks needs to be curbed immediately and the perpetrators brought to justice immediately.”