Maharana Pratap’s statue vandalised in Gurdaspur
AMRITSAR: Some miscreants vandalised a statue of Maharana Pratap in Kahnuwan town of Gurdaspur district on his birth anniversary.
The statue was found vandalised when some persons reached there to clean the place to mark the birth anniversary. “I condemn this act of violence. I urge the Punjab chief minister to take the issue of vandalism seriously,” Qadian Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, disclosing this incident on the social media.
He said: “There has been a series of incidents that have been carried out in a planned manner to harm the hard-earned social peace in Punjab. From the violence in Patiala to Khalistani flags outside the HP assembly to vandalising statue of Maharana Pratap, there is larger conspiracy here that must be investigated. The worrying trend of attacks needs to be curbed immediately and the perpetrators brought to justice immediately.”
Traffic towards Noida hit for 4 hours on Monday amid bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh
For almost four hours on Monday starting 11 am, traffic was affected on Road Number 13A, which connects Delhi with Noida, as hundreds of residents of Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi spilled onto the road to stop the bulldozers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation that was trying to conduct an anti-encroachment drive there. A commuter headed towards Noida, Mahak Jain, said she was stuck near Sarita Vihar for half an hour.
Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Mann to cops
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Punjab Police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling drugs and asked it to take action against politicians interfering with the anti-drug campaign. Emphasising the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Mann asked police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the mafia.
Reshuffle in Chandigarh Police
Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (Headquarters, Crime and Intelligence) is now SP (Security, Headquarters and Crime). Ketan Bansal, SP (Operations, Traffic, City) is now SP (Operations, EOW and Cyber). A snatching case has been registered. Man held with illegal knife A resident of Sector 52 was arrested with a kamanidar knife. He was caught by police team near the Sector 52/53 turn. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a 'thud' sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India.
