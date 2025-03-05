Mahila, yuvak mandals, panchayats to be roped in for forest conservation: Himachal CM Sukhu

The state government will rope in mahila mandals and yuvak mandals, self-help groups (SHGs) and panchayats to enhance and conserve the forest cover in the state. While reviewing various schemes and projects of the forest department on Tuesday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued directions to rope in mahila mandals and yuvak mandals, self-help groups and panchayats to enhance and conserve the forest cover in the state. (HT File)

He said, “In lieu of their services, they would be suitably compensated, and the state government has allocated ₹100 crore. Additionally, they will be encouraged by offering incentives after five years depending upon the survival percentage of saplings”.

The chief minister directed the authorities to plant 60% of fruit trees and high value fodder species in the forest area to stop wild animals in the forest, in order to avoid damage caused by these animals to the crops of farmers. He instructed the department to focus on their core responsibilities of afforestation and assured adequate staffing and all possible assistance.

The CM directed the forest department to involve private entrepreneurs to enhance forest cover and said that the department would provide technical support to such entities. He further asked the department to evolve a mechanism of monitoring the survival of the plantation. He said that the state government is committed to conserving and protecting the environment and in the last two years of the present government numerous steps have been taken in this regard.

Sukhu said that appointment letters to the newly selected van mitras would be sent shortly. He said that 2,033 candidates have been selected and 55% of the selected candidates are female. He directed the forest department to design an orientation programme for the Van Mitras to make them understand their roles and responsibilities in the department, which will commence from the first week of May this year. He said that the government would also provide uniform and other accessories to Van Mitras worth ₹6,000 each.

The chief minister said that the state government is also promoting ecotourism in the state to generate employment and self-employment for the local people. He said that in the first phase, the department has activated 8 ecotourism sites and within the next two weeks 78 sites would be made functional.

He also reviewed the development and construction work of the International Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Kangra district.