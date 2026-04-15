Main accused absconding, police suspects cross-border links in Kharar illegal kidney transplant case

The main accused in the illegal organ transplant case at a private hospital in Kharar remains at large, while police have arrested two attendants and launched a wider probe into the case. A case has been registered under Sections(19) and (20) of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. (HT File)

According to police, the transplant procedure had already been carried out before the raid.The donor was from Nepal and the recipient from Delhi, raising questions about cross-border links and verification of medical protocols.

The arrests followed a raid at Sukh Seva Multispeciality Hospital on Sunday, after a tip-off about suspected illegal transplant activities. During the inspection, officials found two patients in the ICU who had allegedly undergone organ transplant procedures. No authorised doctor or staff was present at the facility at the time.

Police detained two men from Gujarat and Rajasthan at the spot, who were later identified as attendants. They failed to provide documents or explain their role in the procedure. Both were arrested, while three others, including a doctor, were booked.

Given their condition, the patients were shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections(19) and (20) of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. Kharar deputy suprintendent of police Karan Sandhu, said police are verifying the sequence of events, including how the donor and recipient were brought to the hospital and who facilitated the procedure.

Officials said they are examining records, CCTV footage and possible involvement of other individuals. Police are also checking whether the hospital had the required licence to conduct organ transplants, as only authorised centres are permitted to carry out such procedures.

The role of the absconding accused and the doctor named in the FIR remains under scrutiny, and further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.