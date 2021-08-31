Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Maj Gen Slaria takes over as GoC Counter Insurgency Force Kilo
Jammu and Kashmir, Aug 30 (ANI): Major General SS Slaria, an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), during taking charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency Force, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Kamran Raashid Bhat)
Maj Gen Slaria takes over as GoC Counter Insurgency Force Kilo

Major general SH Sahi, who was GoC Victor Force, on relinquishing the command will move to the army headquarters in New Delhi.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Srinagar: Major general Sanjiv Singh Slaria took over as the general officer commanding of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo on Monday.

Major general SH Sahi, who was GoC Victor Force, on relinquishing the command will move to the army headquarters in New Delhi. The army spokesperson said that Sahi’s tenure saw Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards ‘peace and stability’ in North Kashmir.

Slaria was commissioned into the 10 Armoured Regiment in June 1990. “An alumnus of National Defence Academy and the winner of the Sword of Honour at Indian Military Academy, the GoC has attended staff courses at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh,” the spokesperson said.

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the GoC has held prestigious instructor and staff appointments. He was an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and directing staff at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. The GoC has commanded his own regiment and later the Armoured Brigade in High Altitude Area. He has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).

