Majithia booked for violating Covid guidelines in Amritsar

After getting anticipatory bail in a drug case, Majithia visited the city on Saturday and as he reached the Golden Gate, the main entrance of the city, hundreds of SAD workers gathered there to welcome him
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia greets his supporters at the Golden Gate ahead of the Punjab state assembly elections on the outskirts of Amritsar on January 15. (AFP)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines after he met several supporters at the Golden Gate in Amritsar.

A case under sections of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Indian Penal Code has been registered against Majithia for violating Covid guidelines at the Sultanwind police station of Amritsar city, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The flying squad team (FST) deployed by the district administration in the Amritsar East assembly segment noticed the violation and recorded a video.

Police spokespersons said the SAD leader was seen receiving ‘siropas’ (robe of honour) and garlands amid gathering of hundreds of supporters.

Majithia has not reacted to the FIR yet.

