Majithia drugs case: Punjab to submit status report in HC by May 30
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday undertook to file a status report on “subsequent developments” into the FIR registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by May 30.
The state police made a request before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea moved by Majithia seeking bail.
He was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021.
Majithia surrendered after the February 20 polls and is lodged in Patiala jail. The Supreme Court had recently junked his plea seeking to quash the FIR and asked him to instead approach the high court.
There is no credible and legally admissible material against him despite deep investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the Punjab Police, the plea said. The case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered after an inordinate delay with the purpose of using the same as an election plank in the assembly polls of February 2022, it added.
The Akali leader also mentioned that police officers at the top were changed multiple times by the then Congress government to get this FIR registered and has also appended statements of former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former state Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu to demonstrate that for long they had been demonstrating political hatred.
The report of the special task force (STF), which is the basis of the FIR, was either superseded or merged with the subsequent report of a state government committee. But this fact was ignored and the FIR was registered, the plea argues adding that no new evidence has been found against him after the registration of FIR. Hence, he be granted bail, the plea said.
-
Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10. Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
-
Relief for cotton farmers as water to be released in Sirhind canal today
The state agriculture authorities hope to push cotton sowing on about 45,000 acres in Fazilka and Muktsar districts as water is likely to be released in the Sirhind feeder canal on Tuesday. Following a breach in the canal at Thandewala village in Muktsar on May 9, water flow was stopped for the repair work. Sowing of cotton was hit in downstream districts of Muktsar and Fazilka due to the non-availability of irrigation facilities.
-
Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24
Chandigarh The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4. The election process will be completed before June 13, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju added.
-
One new Covid case in Ludhiana
A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district's total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support Ludhiana Indian Medical Association, Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.
-
18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab
Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made. ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics