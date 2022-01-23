Majithia’s sand-mining allegations against me out of revenge: Channi

Reacting strongly to the allegations levelled against him by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday dared him to come out with authentic proof that links him (CM) with the illegal sand mining. Channi said Majithia’s ‘slanderous and misleading’ campaign against him was to revenge the drugs case registered against him by his government. He also said the SAD leader was dancing to the tunes of the BJP.

“I have never denied my relationship with my nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’ and being a relative, he might be present at family functions. It is not a crime if I get clicked with my relatives at my son’s marriage or some other event,” the CM said, while categorically denying any link in Honey’s activities and the money-laundering case he is facing.

“Let me remind Majithia that he was investigated by the ED for his relations with drug peddlers, and a drug lord even named him for sheltering and facilitating smugglers. Majithia’s photos were with them; does that mean he did shelter them?”

On the audio recordings of a sarpanch, Iqbal Singh and his son Binder, Channi said that if a person takes chief minister’s name for personal gains, it doesn’t mean that he (the CM) is associated with him.

