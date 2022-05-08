Makeshift lift falls as cable snaps inside Kinnaur hydel project tunnel; 2 dead

Two labourers were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident at an under-construction tunnel at a hydro-electric project in Kinnaur on Saturday morning.

According to Kinnaur district emergency operation centre, the five workers, working at the 150 MW Tidong power project, were coming out of the tunnel in a makeshift lift when it crashed after a cable snapped.

“During a rescue operation, two of the workers were found dead. The injured were brought to Reckong Peo for treatment and one of them was referred to a hospital in Rampur,” said HP disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta.

The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal, 48, a resident of Mundkar village in Hamirpur and Xavier Soren, 23, who belonged to Jharkhand.

The injured, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Ram Narayan Patel and Laran Guna, are all residents of Champaran in Bihar, he added.

“A magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for the accident. An FIR has also been registered,” said Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq.

2 washed away in Parvati river while taking selfie

A woman from Manipur and a man from Delhi were washed away in the Parvati river while taking selfie on its bank in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said the duo worked at a private company in Gurugram.

They were identified as Nainam Hangsing, 25, and Sourav Chauhan, 22.

They were washed away while taking selfie on the riverbank at Choj near Kasol, he added.

Police and rescue teams were on the spot, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)