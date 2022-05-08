Makeshift lift falls as cable snaps inside Kinnaur hydel project tunnel; 2 dead
Two labourers were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident at an under-construction tunnel at a hydro-electric project in Kinnaur on Saturday morning.
According to Kinnaur district emergency operation centre, the five workers, working at the 150 MW Tidong power project, were coming out of the tunnel in a makeshift lift when it crashed after a cable snapped.
“During a rescue operation, two of the workers were found dead. The injured were brought to Reckong Peo for treatment and one of them was referred to a hospital in Rampur,” said HP disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta.
The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal, 48, a resident of Mundkar village in Hamirpur and Xavier Soren, 23, who belonged to Jharkhand.
The injured, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Ram Narayan Patel and Laran Guna, are all residents of Champaran in Bihar, he added.
“A magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for the accident. An FIR has also been registered,” said Kinnaur DC Abid Hussain Sadiq.
2 washed away in Parvati river while taking selfie
A woman from Manipur and a man from Delhi were washed away in the Parvati river while taking selfie on its bank in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Saturday, a police officer said.
Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said the duo worked at a private company in Gurugram.
They were identified as Nainam Hangsing, 25, and Sourav Chauhan, 22.
They were washed away while taking selfie on the riverbank at Choj near Kasol, he added.
Police and rescue teams were on the spot, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Chandigarh woman duped of ₹6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station Health camp organised in Sector 8 Chandigarh A free health camp was organised by Future Generali India and Indus Hospital, Mohali, in Sector 8, on Saturday. Around 125 people were examined by a team of senior doctors from Indus Hospital.
-
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
-
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
-
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
