Malvika Sood, Moga MLA get notice for violating poll code, Covid norms

Congress MLA from Moga Dr Harjot Kamal, district BJP president Vinay Sharma and Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who had joined the Congress on Monday, have been served notices for violating model code of conduct and Covid norms by holding gatherings.

SDM-cum-returning officer Satwant Singh has asked the said leaders to file their replies within 24 hours. The notices were issued under the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, said an official.

Around 100-odd people had gathered at Malvika’s house on Monday where Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present, the official said.

The Moga MLA reportedly held addressed two back-to-back gatherings at his residence after Malvika was inducted into the Congress, it is learnt.

District BJP president Vinay Sharma received the notice for holding a meeting of workers and leaders at Sahidi Park on Sunday.

“The notices were issued after the pictures and videos of all three events evidently indicated that there was clear violation of model code of conduct and the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the official said.

The SDM said, “The election commission has prohibited political rallies and gatherings till January 15. Therefore, we have followed directions of the election commission.”