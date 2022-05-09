Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity
chandigarh news

Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity

The deceased’s father said the accused had an old enmity with his son, who lived in a rented house in Ambala, and had threated to murder him on previous ocassions
Ambala police booked a man and his aides for murdering a 25-year-old driver over enmity. (Getty Images)
Updated on May 09, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police on Sunday booked a man, and his aides, for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man of Yamunanagar’s Kharwan village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahema village on Saturday night.

The deceased, Gurbachan Singh, was a driver and was living in a rented accommodation in Baldev Nagar. His family have come forward to accused Gurdeep Singh and his aides of murdering him.

In his complaint, Singh’s father Surjit Singh said the accused forced the victim to consume alcohol before pushing him into the river. “There has been an old enmity between us and Gurdeep, for which his accomplices had threatened to kill my son earlier,” the deceased’s father added.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Ambala Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP