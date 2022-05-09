Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity

Police on Sunday booked a man, and his aides, for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man of Yamunanagar’s Kharwan village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahema village on Saturday night.

The deceased, Gurbachan Singh, was a driver and was living in a rented accommodation in Baldev Nagar. His family have come forward to accused Gurdeep Singh and his aides of murdering him.

In his complaint, Singh’s father Surjit Singh said the accused forced the victim to consume alcohol before pushing him into the river. “There has been an old enmity between us and Gurdeep, for which his accomplices had threatened to kill my son earlier,” the deceased’s father added.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Ambala Sadar police station.