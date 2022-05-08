Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar, target killing bid thwarted, say police

The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The accused already faces six cases of extortion, arms act, snatching and dacoity.

The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police had received inputs from reliable sources that Guri and his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of Malakpur Jatta village in Patiala are involved in weapons smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, police teams, under the supervision of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, apprehended Guri and recovered the weapons from his possession.

“During interrogation, Guri disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and was directed by a Europe-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab,” said DIG Bhullar adding that the accused was also paid ₹1.50 lakh to purchase weapons and provide logistic support for the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused also allegedly used to deliver weapons to gang members in Punjab, said the DIG while adding that investigations are on and Guri’s aide Gurpreet Singh alias Jony will also be arrested soon.

A case under Sections 25 (7) & (8) of the Arms Act has been registered at Kharar city police station. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.