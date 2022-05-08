Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar, target killing bid thwarted, say police
The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar.
The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The accused already faces six cases of extortion, arms act, snatching and dacoity.
The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges.
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police had received inputs from reliable sources that Guri and his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of Malakpur Jatta village in Patiala are involved in weapons smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, police teams, under the supervision of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, apprehended Guri and recovered the weapons from his possession.
“During interrogation, Guri disclosed that he used to procure arms and ammunition from states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and was directed by a Europe-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab,” said DIG Bhullar adding that the accused was also paid ₹1.50 lakh to purchase weapons and provide logistic support for the crime.
The accused also allegedly used to deliver weapons to gang members in Punjab, said the DIG while adding that investigations are on and Guri’s aide Gurpreet Singh alias Jony will also be arrested soon.
A case under Sections 25 (7) & (8) of the Arms Act has been registered at Kharar city police station. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.
-
Pushkar Dhami to visit Champawat constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save Dhami's chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. Dhami, who lost from his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31.
-
Neral-Matheran toy train may resume services by year-end
MUMBAI The Indian Railways is planning to start rehabilitation works on the 21-km toy train between Neral and Matheran, after services were suspended due to cyclone Nisarg in June 2020. The railways plans to resume the toy train services by the year-end and had allocated ₹5 crore in the union budget of 2022-23 for the project. Currently, the train services are available between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations.
-
How many people died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in 2020?
Bengaluru's death rate has increased by 15.5% in the year 2020 (the first year of Covid in the country) surpassing the national average of 6%, according to the latest statistics accessed from the Civil Registration System data. While death in Karnataka has seen a rise of 8.5% in the same period. Data procured based on death certificates issued by authorities suggests, that in 2019, 72,861 people died due to various reasons.
-
‘Contest election against me’: Navneet Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to reporters after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday, independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana challenged Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.
-
Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Lingadheeranahalli residents
A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting. BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and also promised that the National Green Tribunal's guidelines will be followed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics