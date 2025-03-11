Man beaten to death at birthday party in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

A violent brawl during a birthday party in Mauli Jagran on Sunday night left a 45-year-old man dead after he was brutally beaten up, leading to grievous injuries. The victim was identified as Devta and was attending the event with his 17-year-old son. (File)

The victim, Devta, was attending the event with his 17-year-old son Shubham.

According to police, during the celebration, a group of young men allegedly kicked Devta from behind. When he objected to the harassment and informed his son, the latter confronted the youths, leading to a heated argument.

The dispute quickly escalated into a violent attack, with both Devta and his son being assaulted by the group.

A seriously injured Devta was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Later, he was shifted to the civil hospital in Manimajra, and subsequently referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were alerted about the incident at 6.30 am on Monday, following which a case of murder was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against the suspects. Police confirmed that several suspects known to the victim had been identified and will be apprehended soon.