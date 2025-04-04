Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man booked for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 04, 2025 06:34 AM IST

A spokesperson of Jind police said that the accused Guru Dev of a village in the district was booked on rape charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, adding the accused will be nabbed soon.

The Jind police have booked a man, in late 20s, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl for the last six months.

The Jind police have booked a man, in late 20s, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl for the last six months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Jind police have booked a man, in late 20s, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl for the last six months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that the accused juggler was performing plays in the village, and he came in contact with her family.

“The accused then started staying at our home. When my daughter was alone at home, he raped her and continued the ordeal by threatening her that she would face dire consequences, if she revealed the incident to anyone,” the girl’s mother added.

A spokesperson of Jind police said that the accused Guru Dev of a village in the district was booked on rape charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, adding the accused will be nabbed soon.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man booked for raping minor girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On