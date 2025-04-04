Man booked for raping minor girl

The Jind police have booked a man, in late 20s, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl for the last six months. The Jind police have booked a man, in late 20s, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl for the last six months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that the accused juggler was performing plays in the village, and he came in contact with her family.

“The accused then started staying at our home. When my daughter was alone at home, he raped her and continued the ordeal by threatening her that she would face dire consequences, if she revealed the incident to anyone,” the girl’s mother added.

A spokesperson of Jind police said that the accused Guru Dev of a village in the district was booked on rape charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, adding the accused will be nabbed soon.