Man booked for snatching widowed daughter-in-law’s car in Mohali

Police on Saturday booked a Panchkula resident for snatching his widowed daughter-in-law’s car after assaulting and threatening to kill her.

The accused, Mahinder Singh, and his four aides were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, who is three months pregnant, told the police that she got married in 2016, but her husband died on June 11 this year. Since then, she had been living with her parents, as her father-in-law had been harassing her.

She said at the time of her marriage, her parents had given her ₹7 lakh to buy a car. While earlier her husband used to drive the car, a Hyundai Creta, she started using it after his death.

On Friday, her father-in-law came to her house, hurled abuses at her and assaulted her, she alleged. He and his four aides then forcibly snatched her car’s keys and fled in it after threatening to kill her. The car’s dashboard has ₹20,000 in cash, a gold chain and a gold ring, she said.

Police said they had booked the accused and were working to arrest them.