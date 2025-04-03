Man brutally assaulted, robbed of 2 lakh in Raipur Rani

The police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a man was brutally assaulted and robbed of ₹2 lakh at Manak Tabra village in Raipur Rani. The police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a man was brutally assaulted and robbed of ₹ 2 lakh at Manak Tabra village in Raipur Rani. (Representational image)

Inspector Sombik Dhaka, SHO, Raipur Rani, said a manhunt is on to arrest the accused. The incident occurred at 9pm on Tuesday when Munish Walia, a resident of Manak Tabra village, was attacked and robbed of ₹2 lakh. According to his relative, Rishabh, Walia was going to his workplace when two assailants in two separate cars blocked his way and told him to get down from his vehicle. When he refused, the assailants, identified as Ved Pal and Goldy, damaged his car. Subsequently, other assailants alighted from both the vehicles and assaulted Walia with sharp-edged weapons and rods, inflicting severe injuries. They also snatched ₹2 lakh from him. Walia was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. Police sources said Goldy has a prior criminal record.