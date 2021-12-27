Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man charred to death after car catches fire in Sonepat
chandigarh news

Man charred to death after car catches fire in Sonepat

Sonepat police say they have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination and they will conduct a DNA test on it
The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar of Mehandipur village in the district who ran a dairy. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:59 AM IST
ByHT correspondent, Rohtak

A 32-year-old man was charred to death near Sonepat’s Kamaspur village when his car caught fire after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar of Mehandipur village in the district who ran a dairy. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, both aged 10.

In his complaint to the police, Raj Kumar, the victim’s brother, said Rakesh had gone to attend a marriage function on Saturday night but did not return home. “His burnt body was spotted by the residents of Kumaspur village,” he added.

Rai police station incharge Devender Kumar said they have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination and they will conduct a DNA test.

“It seems that the victim’s car was hit by a vehicle, following which it caught fire and he was charred. We have started an investigation into the matter,” he added.

Story Saved
