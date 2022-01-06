Man dies, another injured as boulder falls on car in Ramban

A man died on the spot and another was injured when a boulder fell on their car in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Adil Ahmed, 29, of Budgam and the injured was car driver Nasir Khan,30, of Bemina.

“The duo was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar but a big boulder fell on their car at Duggi Pulli near Jaswal bridge at Karol in Ramban district,” said a police officer.

The injured was referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, from the district hospital, Ramban, in view of his critical condition.

Jammu-Srinagar highway shut for traffic

Heavy rains in plains and snowfall in upper reaches on Wednesday further intensified cold wave conditions across Jammu region and threw normal life out of gear.

Traffic movement on 278-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also suspended due to incessant rains and snow.

SSP (traffic) Shabir Malik said, “Due to rains and snow, the road has become slippery and shooting stones are also posing a serious risk to the commuters. Though vehicles stranded between Nashri and Banihal are being cleared, we have suspended fresh traffic movement from Srinagar and Jammu.”

“However, at least 400 trucks carrying essentials for Valley are being cleared while 500 LMVs for Jammu and Srinagar also being allowed to proceed for their respective destinations,” he added.

Malik also informed that the traffic authorities have issued an advisory for the travellers and has decided to keep traffic movement suspended on Thursday as well due to inclement weather.

Yatra to Vaishno Devi disrupted

Due to inclement weather, the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended on Wednesday.

“Due to continual heavy rains, the yatra was suspended at 6pm and it will be restored following improvement in the weather conditions, likely on Thursday morning around 7am,” said an official of the shrine board.

However, the CEO of the shrine board, Ramesh Kumar, said, “Yatra has not been suspended. There was a minor incident of shooting stone on Himkoti marg after which it was closed for pilgrims. The yatra is on from the old traditional route,” he said.

The CEO, however, said that it can be suspended in view of heavy rains on the tracks leading to the shrine.

Meanwhile, boulders damaged a passenger shed near Panchi on Himkoti Marg on Wednesday following which the authorities stopped battery car service and also closed the track for pilgrims.

“They were diverted via old traditional route to the cave shrine.

Also, four flights from Jammu to Srinagar and Leh were cancelled on Wednesday because of the inclement weather.

Trikuta hills received fresh snowfall on Wednesday as well.

Jammu airport director SK Garg said, “Only four flights to Srinagar and Leh had to be cancelled because of poor visibility and fog due to heavy rains.”

The MeT office has issued an ‘orange’ alert for J&K till January 9.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said, “Present weather is most likely to continue till late Wednesday”.

“We expect another intense spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall during the intervening night of January 7 and 8,” he added. He advised the people not to venture in avalanche prone area.

In view of inclement weather and intense cold wave, the Jammu divisional administration has issued a list of important helpline numbers for people.

