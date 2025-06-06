Man dies of electric shock while installing flex board in Dariya

A 31-year-old private contractor lost his life after coming into contact with a high-tension electric wire while installing a flex board near Hotel Royal Plaza in Dariya on Thursday afternoon. The victim, identified as Shubham Sharma, a resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, died on the spot. The victim, identified as Shubham Sharma, a resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, died on the spot. (iStock)

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm, when Sharma, along with two labourers, was erecting a flex board in the area. According to eyewitness accounts, Sharma had asked the workers to repair a light on the board. However, the workers refused, pointing to the overhead high-voltage transmission lines and warning of the serious risk of electrocution.

Undeterred by caution, Sharma attempted to carry out the task himself using a long rope. In the process, the rope reportedly made contact with one of the live wires, sending a fatal electric current through his body.

He collapsed immediately and was declared dead on the spot. Locals and the labourers accompanying him alerted the police.

Following the incident, the local police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which pertains to investigations into unnatural deaths. The body was shifted to the mortuary, and post-mortem formalities are underway.