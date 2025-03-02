Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl

A fast-track court in Palwal on Saturday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Afzal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The allegations of administrating intoxicating substance and criminal intimidation remained not proved, the court said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), special fast track court, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Palwal, Prashant Rana while convicting the accused on February 27 said that it has been proved by way of cogent, ocular, medical, forensic and scientific evidence that Afzal kidnapped the 15-year-old girl on the night of September 14, 2021, took her to Muzaffarnagar and raped her. The allegations of administrating intoxicating substance and criminal intimidation remained not proved, the court said.

The ASJ in March 1 sentencing order said that considering the fact that convict is a first-time offender and did not cause any injury to the victim, the mitigating circumstances, outweighed the aggravating circumstances.

“Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act provided for a minimum period of rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and a maximum period of imprisonment for remainder of natural life of the convict. In the present case, where the mitigating circumstances outweigh the aggravating circumstances, the convict does not deserve to be granted the maximum punishment of imprisonment for remainder of his natural life. He must be given a chance to reform himself and rehabilitate in society after his reformation. Thus, considering the circumstances of the present case and striking a balance between the retributive, reformative, preventive and deterrent purposes of sentencing, the ends of justice would be met, if punishment of rigorous imprisonment for 20 years is granted to the convict, for the offence punishable under Section 4(2) of the Act,’’ the ASJ wrote. The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹10 lakhs be granted to the victim’s mother.