Man held for killing brother in Fatehabad

A 65-year-old drunk man was killed by his brother with a sharp-edged weapon in Fatehabad on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh alias Rodu, a resident of Nehla village in the district.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said that the incident took place when Raghubir Singh exchanged heated arguments with his younger brother Satbir Singh and started abusing him.

“Satbir killed him with a sharp-edged instrument used in agriculture. He died on the spot. The accused was arrested from the spot and the victim’s body was sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination,” the spokesman added.