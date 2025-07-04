Search
Man held for killing brother in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 10:16 AM IST

A 65-year-old drunk man was killed by his brother with a sharp-edged weapon in Fatehabad on Wednesday night, police said.

A 65-year-old man was killed by his brother with a sharp-edged weapon in Fatehabad on Wednesday night, police said. (Representational image)
The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh alias Rodu, a resident of Nehla village in the district.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said that the incident took place when Raghubir Singh exchanged heated arguments with his younger brother Satbir Singh and started abusing him.

“Satbir killed him with a sharp-edged instrument used in agriculture. He died on the spot. The accused was arrested from the spot and the victim’s body was sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination,” the spokesman added.

