Man held for raping, murdering 10-year-old girl in Muktsar

A man was arrested and a hunt is underway for his accomplice for allegedly raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in Muktsar town on Friday. The child was found in a critical condition and succumbed soon after. (HT)

The child belonged to the Banjara community and had arrived in the town with her family in a bigger group from Jaito, Faridkot, earlier in the morning. The group was camping near the grain market when they realised the child was missing.

A search was launched and one of the group members heard cries of a child from the bushes nearby.

As they rushed to the scene, they found a man sexually assaulting the child while his accomplice fled the spot. The accused was caught and handed over to the police. The child, found in a critical condition, succumbed soon after.

Without revealing the accused’s identity to maintain law and order, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said, “The accused belonged to a migrant family residing in a group in the town.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was subjected to penetrative sexual assault and could have been suffocated to death. An autopsy was conducted at the local civil hospital. Further legal action will be initiated after getting the detailed medical report,” added the SSP.

The arrested accused is facing rape and murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.