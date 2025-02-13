Man held for stabbing 9-year-old daughter to death in Rewari

Police arrested 40-year-old Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday for stabbing his nine-year-old -daughter to death and injuring his mother and wife in Rewari on Tuesday night. Rampura station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said that they got information on Tuesday night that a man had killed his daughter in Mayur Vihar Colony. (HT File)

The nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her father on Tuesday night at Mayur Vihar Colony in Rewari, police said. The accused also attacked his wife and mother with a hammer. The accused hails from Rajasthan and has been staying with his family in Rewari after his retirement from the Navy in 2018.

Rampura station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said that they got information on Tuesday night that a man had killed his daughter in Mayur Vihar Colony.

“The accused Sandeep had engaged in an altercation with his wife. When his daughter tried to interfere in the fight he stabbed her with a sharp-edged weapon. After that he attacked his wife and mother with a hammer,” the SHO added.

The SHO said that the accused fled from the spot when his wife and mother started screaming.

“The neighbours had rushed the girl to the civil hospital, where she died during treatment. The injured women are not in condition to record their statements. We have arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the neighbours under charges of murder and attempt to murder,” the SHO added.

As per information, the accused used to fight with the neighbours over petty issues.