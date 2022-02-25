Man killed, grandson injured in Panchkula hit-and-run

A 62-year-old man was killed and his six-year-old grandson injured after a speeding bus hit their scooter on Barwala-Mauli Road in Panchkula on Wednesday.

The victim, Ramnath, who owned farm land, was on his way to drop his grandson, Chanakya, at Government Sanskrit Model School, Battor, when a bus hit their two-wheeler and sped away.

On the complaint of the victim’s son Pardeep Kumar, police have booked the unidentified bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

Illegal colony razed in Zirakpur

Mohali

The Zirakpur municipal council on Thursday demolished an illegal colony coming up at Bhabat village. Municipal engineer Mukesh Rai said several notices were issued to the coloniser to present the clearances obtained from the municipal council and the departments concerned. But the coloniser did not pay heed. On Thursday, amid heavy police presence, an MC team demolished the sewerage pipes and roads being laid in the colony.

Ram Darbar resident reports theft

Chandigarh

A Phase 2, Ram Darbar, resident reported a theft of his bag containing 2 ATM cards, important documents and ₹5000. He told the police that the bag was hanging on the handle of his rickshaw near Bharat Model School, Mauli Jagran. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

2 held for bike theft in Secor 26

Chandigarh

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for a two-wheeler theft, recovering the stolen motorcycles. The accused, identified as Brij Bhushan and Gourav Sharma, both residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, had lifted the two-wheeler from behind a wine shop in Sector 26’s grain market on February 18. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Career fest at Satluj Public School

Panchkula

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, organised its 2nd Satluj Career Fest with an aim of guiding Class 9 to 12 students and their parents about various career opportunities. The inaugural session detailed job opportunities and skills required for them.

Alumni lecture held at PU

Chandigarh

Panjab University’s department of zoology organised an alumni lecture as a part of its initiative to invite prominent alumni of the department for motivating the students. Directorate of data management, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs joint commissioner Samrita Kaur Gill delivered a talk on “My journey of becoming an Indian Revenue Service Officer”.

Day three of science week at PU

Chandigarh

Celebrating the marvels of science in the ongoing science week, departments and centres at Panjab University on Thursday carried out varied activities including special lectures on the theme of the food production system, to a walkathon, dental camps and competitions on themes of science and technology.