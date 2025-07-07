Man killed, two hurt as bus rams into truck in Hoshiarpur

A man was killed and two others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a stone crusher-laden truck here on Sunday, police said. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Jammu when the accident occurred, they said. The deceased man was a bus passenger while two injured passengers were admitted to the community health centre in Mahilpur and were discharged after receiving first aid, they added. After the accident, the truck driver fled with his vehicle, police said. Further investigation is underway, police added. (HT File)

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver of the private luxury bus dozed off, causing the vehicle to collide with the truck from behind, police said.

