Man kills wife, three kids before ending life in Hisar

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three teenage children with a sharp-edged weapon before committing suicide by jumping in front of a speeding vehicle on the outskirts of Hisar’s Nangthala village in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said villagers found the body of Ramesh Kumar on Barwala road on Nangthala’s outskirts. Police recovered a suicide note from the accused’s pocket in which he confessed to killing his wife Savita, 38, and children Anushka, 14, Deepika, 12, and Keshav, 11.

In his complaint, Ramesh’s younger brother Sunil said his brother was a painter, besides running a shop of printing wedding cards in Agroha town of Hisar.

“Some locals informed me in the morning that Ramesh was hit by an unknown vehicle and rushed to a medical college in Agroha. When I went there, the doctors told me that he succumbed. I found a suicide note from his pocket in which he mentioned that he was fed up with his life and had killed his family,” he said.

“On going to Ramesh’s house, we found my sister-in-law and their children dead. There were injury marks on their heads and other parts of the bodies,” the complainant added.

Hisar DIG Balwan Singh Rana said they have handed over the bodies of Ramesh, his wife and children to his family after conducting postmortem.

“Prima facie it seems that Ramesh had mixed some intoxicants in the food and served the same to the family. Later, he killed his family before ending his life. We have assessed the suicide note and registered a case of murder against Ramesh,” the DIG added.

“In the suicide note he said he was trying to end his family for the last three days and had no regrets about killing his wife and children,” the cop added.