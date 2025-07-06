Search
Man sentenced to 20 years rigourous imprisonment for raping minor in 2022

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 07:56 AM IST

According to the police, on May 3, 2022, they received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of the survivor and an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at IMT, Manesar police station.

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in 2022, police said on Saturday.

The police later rescued the victim who alleged that Nitin had raped her after luring her on the pretext of marriage. Sections from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the FIR and Nitin was arrested, they said.

“Based on the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 50,000”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

