Man sentenced to 20 years rigourous imprisonment for raping minor in 2022

The court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Nitin alias Sonu, police said. According to the police, on May 3, 2022, they received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of the survivor and an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code at IMT, Manesar police station.

The police later rescued the victim who alleged that Nitin had raped her after luring her on the pretext of marriage. Sections from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the FIR and Nitin was arrested, they said.

“Based on the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.