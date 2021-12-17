Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man shot dead by trio in Sonepat

Sonepat city police station in-charge Sukhbir Singh said they had booked Sunny, Sunil and the third unidentified accused. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A resident of Jind’s Hat village was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men in Sonepat on Thursday morning.

The victim, Anil Kumar, who was in his early 30s, was returning home after dropping his friend’s children at school when he was murdered by the accused, two of whom have been identified as Sunil and Sunny of Majri Moi village, Sonepat.

His brother Rinku told the police that the accused had a rivalry with Anil’s friend Sandeep. Anil and his family used to live in Sandeep’s house and the former was a caretaker at the latter’s dog farm.

Sonepat city police station in-charge Sukhbir Singh said they had booked Sunny, Sunil and the third unidentified accused for murder and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The body was handed over to the victim’s family after autopsy,” he added.

