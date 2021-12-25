Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Man, sister booked for duping retired Ambala cop

The complainant says the woman had promised to ensure a government job for his son and received ₹8 lakh as advance from him
The complainant says the woman accused threatened to implicate him in a false case when he asked her to return his money.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The police on Friday registered a case against Yamunanagar-based man and his sister for allegedly duping a retired sub-inspector (SI) in getting a government job for his son-in-law.

The complainant, Ashok, told the police that Aarti Sindhu met him near police headquarters in Panchkula two years ago and promised to get a government job.

“In February this year, I asked her to provide a job to my son-in-law Vikas as naib tehsildar. She said it will be done in lieu of 35 lakh. Later, she and her brother Yogesh Sindhu took documents and we gave them 8 lakh as advance,” he said in his police complaint.

Later, he sought refund in September but received only 1 lakh, he further said.

“When I asked for the rest of the amount, she threatened to implicate me in a false case,” Ashok added.

A case was registered under sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.

