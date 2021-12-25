Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man, sister booked for duping retired Ambala cop
Man, sister booked for duping retired Ambala cop

The complainant says the woman had promised to ensure a government job for his son and received 8 lakh as advance from him
The complainant says the woman accused threatened to implicate him in a false case when he asked her to return his money.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The police on Friday registered a case against Yamunanagar-based man and his sister for allegedly duping a retired sub-inspector (SI) in getting a government job for his son-in-law.

The complainant, Ashok, told the police that Aarti Sindhu met him near police headquarters in Panchkula two years ago and promised to get a government job.

“In February this year, I asked her to provide a job to my son-in-law Vikas as naib tehsildar. She said it will be done in lieu of 35 lakh. Later, she and her brother Yogesh Sindhu took documents and we gave them 8 lakh as advance,” he said in his police complaint.

Later, he sought refund in September but received only 1 lakh, he further said.

“When I asked for the rest of the amount, she threatened to implicate me in a false case,” Ashok added.

A case was registered under sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.

