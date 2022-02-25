Man suspected of sharing RTA team’s location on WhatsApp arrested in Ambala
A team of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday nabbed a city resident outside the public works department (buildings and roads) rest house of Ambala City suspected of sharing the secretary Ramit Kumar and his team’s location in a WhatsApp group.
The man, Atinder Singh of Bichpadi village, was later handed over to the police and booked under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.
Kumar, who holds the additional charge of Ambala along with Panchkula, occasionally stays in the rest house at police lines, near the official residence of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.
The secretary said he had seen the accused roaming around the herbal park, almost 500 metres away, and alerted his office staff after spotting him again on Thursday.
“Four of our men surrounded him and asked his purpose for the visit. He tried to flee but my staff got hold of him. On checking his phone, it was revealed that he is the admin of a WhatsApp group named building material with 123 members. He was sharing the location of the RTA checking team in return for the money that is illegal and incurs a loss to the government’s revenue,” the secretary said in his statement.
Inspector Gaurav Kumar, station head officer, said the accused was presented before a court on Friday that sent him to a day of police remand.
“Only this group has been found in his mobile phone. He’ll be interrogated about any purported gang behind the motive,” the inspector said.
The RTA teams usually carry out checking and issue challans near the mining-prone areas of Nariangarh and Shahzadpur, which also shares a border with Himachal Pradesh, and Yamunanagar, to check overloading and illegal transporting.
2020 incident of attack on RTA team
In September 2020, the then additional deputy commissioner (ADC)-cum-RTA secretary Preeti and her staff were allegedly followed and subsequently attacked, when the Indian Administrative Services officer-led team was on a night inspection.
The secretary had escaped unhurt, but her official vehicle suffered damages. A couple of her team members had also sustained injuries during the attack, allegedly carried out by the mafia, on the Haryana-Punjab border near Panjokhra.
More than 15 people were arrested in the case and it was revealed that the mafia was sharing the location of the RTA team on WhatsApp groups.
