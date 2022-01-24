Man thrashed over suspicion of sacrilege at Amritsar village gurdwara

A 30-year-old man was beaten up on Saturday evening over the suspicion of sacrilege attempt in a gurdwara at Bhindi Aulakh village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district.

The suspect, identified as Gursahib Singh of the same village, was handed over to police by the local residents. He was questioned about his ‘motive’ to enter the shrine after being caught by the villagers. Also, a video clip of the man being questioned by the residents has also surfaced on social media.

In the video clip, the accused is heard saying that one Ganna told him that he would get a lot of money for tearing the Guru Granth Sahib but he rejected the offer. The man then asked him to go inside the gurdwara just to check for which he would be provided drugs, the suspect is heard saying.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house, etc.), 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bhindi Saidan police station against some unidentified persons on the complaint of gurdwara granthi (priest) Jarnail Singh.

The complainant said he found the lock of the main gate of the hall broken when he entered the shrine around 5:30 pm. ₹4000 was stolen from the offering box that had also its lock broken, he added.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jagjit Singh Walia said their investigation has suggested that it was an incident of theft. “The suspect is a drug addict. We are investigating the matter and we are looking for the other accused Ganna,” he said.

Some Sikh organisations have demanded that Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) be added to the FIR.