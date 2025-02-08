Menu Explore
Man, two children killed as canter rams into bike in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 08, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Bablu and his 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter. His wife Darshna Devi is undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen medical college in Agroha, where her condition is said to be critical.

Three persons, including a 31-year-old motorcyclist and his two children were killed while his wife sustained injuries after a canter rammed into their two-wheeler near Agroha toll plaza in Hisar on Friday, police said.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the incident took place when Bablu along with his wife and two children was returning to their home in Sirsa after attending a function at his wife’s maternal home in Hisar’s Mangali village. (HT Photo)

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the incident took place when Bablu along with his wife and two children was returning to their home in Sirsa after attending a function at his wife’s maternal home in Hisar’s Mangali village.

“When their bike reached near a toll plaza in Agroha, a speeding canter coming from the opposite side hit the bike. The canter ran over Bablu and his two children, and his wife sustained injuries. The canter, a commercial vehicle registered in Jind, was seized, however, the driver managed to flee. The unknown driver was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesperson added.

